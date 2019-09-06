Week 2: Blanchester 34 Taylor 7

BLANCHESTER — What a difference a week can make in the game of football.

After being held scoreless against Washington last Friday night, the Blanchester Wildcats scored five touchdowns in their home opener and defeated the Taylor Yellow Jackets, 34-7 at Barbour Memorial Field. It was the first victory for new head coach Jon Mulvihill.

“It feels great, ” he said on the field after joining with the players and each one celebrating by ringing the victory bell.

“We changed some things tonight and made our offense better suited for the kids we have. We executed very well and played more aggressive. The defense played really well,” he said.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Wildcats converted a turnover by the Yellow Jackets into a 10-play drive. Colt Conover reached the end zone and Jasper Damewood’s PAT made it a 7-0 BHS lead.

Conover later added his second touchdown of the night, another one-yard run at the 7:20 mark.

Adam Frump negated a potential score by Taylor with an interception inside the 5. His heroics were short-lived, however, as the Yellow Jackets forced Blanchester to cough it up in the end zone and lineman Taylor Overstreet fell on the ball for a touchdown. The PAT cut the Wildcat lead to 14-7. That’s the way the first half ended.

Tanner Creager gave Blanchester a big lift with a 37-yard run up the middle at the 9:14 mark of the third quarter, and Damewood connected on the PAT to give the Cats a 21-7 lead, after three quarters.

Carter Abbott helped preserve that lead with an interception inside the final minute of the quarter, stopping a Taylor drive at the Wildcat 30.

The Yellow Jackets’ miscue resulted in a touchdown for the Wildcats, as Conover scored his third touchdown of the night on the opening play of the fourth quarter. After Taylor was called for a penalty, Mulvihill opted to go for a two-point conversion, but the attempt failed. Blanchester held a 27-7 lead as a result.

Taylor put together a time-consuming drive which enabled the Jackets to get into Wildcat territory, but they misfired on a fourth down and four play inside the 40 and the Wildcats answered with a steady dose of James Peters, Creager and Conover running the ball and churning up clock time.

The Wildcats slammed the door on the Yellow Jackets when junior running back Gage Huston carried it to paydirt at the 7:00 mark, and Damewood’s PAT boot sealed the victory, 34-7.

Blanchester will host the Waynesville Spartans next Friday night, with kickoff at 7:00 .

SUMMARY

Sept 6 2019

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester 34 Taylor 7

B^0^14^7^13^34

T^0^7^0^0^7

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

B-Colt Conover 1 yard run (Jasper Damewood kick)

B-Colt Conover 1 yard run (Jasper Damewood kick)

T-Fumble return for touchdown (Brannon Dreyer kick)

Third quarter

B-Tanner Creager 38 yard run (Jasper Damewood kick)

Fourth quarter

B-Colt Conover 29 yard run (Two point conversion failed)

B-Gage Huston 10 yard run (Jasper Damewood kick)

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

