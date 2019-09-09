Huffman, Muterspaw lead local girls at Mason

MASON — Wilmington was 26th overall Saturday at the Mason Invitational cross country meet.
The Lady Hurricane competed in the Section I race with Sophie Huffman the top finisher, placing 60th in 20:49.4.
Clinton-Massie was in the Section II race. Emma Muterspaw was 48th in 22:41.4
In the middle school girls race, Madilyn Brausch of Wilmington was 33rd, the top local runner in 13:38.6. Dakota Cartner was the first Massie girl to cross the line.
SUMMARY
Sept 7 2019
@Mason Invitational
Section I Teams
Mason 98 Loveland 120 Dupont Manual (Ky) 151
(Top 5) Oakwood 196 Ursuline Academy 206 Beavercreek 225 St Ursula Aca 234 Kings 245. 26-Wilmington 775.
Section 1 Individuals (356 runners)
1, Grace Hartman (Oak) 18:10.1
60, Sophie Huffman (Wil) 20:49.4
205, Emma Simpson (Wil) 22:41
209, Sylena Baltazar (Wil) 22:43.1
236, Skye Carpenter (Wil) 23:01.4
318, Kalli Abbott (Wil) 24:48.6
344, Shannon O’Boyle (Wil) 26:47.4
356, Alice Clair (Wil) 39:48.9
Section II Teams
(Top 5) Indian Hill 62 Wyoming 119 Celina 173 Carroll 199 Cedarville 205.
Section II Individuals (321 runners)
1, Jenna Burns (NR) 19:16.4
48, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:41.4
93, Lilly Lentine (CM) 24:02.9
Middle School Girls Team
(Top 5) Springboro 63 Mason 84 Loveland 128 Beavercreek 130 Royalmont Academy 159
Middle School Girls Individuals
1, Sophia Bruhn (Springboro) 12:15.5
33, Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 13:38.6
204, Dakota Cartner (CM) 17:12.7