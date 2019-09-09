Huffman, Muterspaw lead local girls at Mason

MASON — Wilmington was 26th overall Saturday at the Mason Invitational cross country meet.

The Lady Hurricane competed in the Section I race with Sophie Huffman the top finisher, placing 60th in 20:49.4.

Clinton-Massie was in the Section II race. Emma Muterspaw was 48th in 22:41.4

In the middle school girls race, Madilyn Brausch of Wilmington was 33rd, the top local runner in 13:38.6. Dakota Cartner was the first Massie girl to cross the line.

SUMMARY

Sept 7 2019

@Mason Invitational

Section I Teams

Mason 98 Loveland 120 Dupont Manual (Ky) 151

(Top 5) Oakwood 196 Ursuline Academy 206 Beavercreek 225 St Ursula Aca 234 Kings 245. 26-Wilmington 775.

Section 1 Individuals (356 runners)

1, Grace Hartman (Oak) 18:10.1

60, Sophie Huffman (Wil) 20:49.4

205, Emma Simpson (Wil) 22:41

209, Sylena Baltazar (Wil) 22:43.1

236, Skye Carpenter (Wil) 23:01.4

318, Kalli Abbott (Wil) 24:48.6

344, Shannon O’Boyle (Wil) 26:47.4

356, Alice Clair (Wil) 39:48.9

Section II Teams

(Top 5) Indian Hill 62 Wyoming 119 Celina 173 Carroll 199 Cedarville 205.

Section II Individuals (321 runners)

1, Jenna Burns (NR) 19:16.4

48, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 22:41.4

93, Lilly Lentine (CM) 24:02.9

Middle School Girls Team

(Top 5) Springboro 63 Mason 84 Loveland 128 Beavercreek 130 Royalmont Academy 159

Middle School Girls Individuals

1, Sophia Bruhn (Springboro) 12:15.5

33, Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 13:38.6

204, Dakota Cartner (CM) 17:12.7