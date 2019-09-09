WC men split 2 at Kiwanis Classic

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team ended the 2019 Kiwanis Classic with a 2-0 victory over Grove City College Saturday afternoon.

The win brings the Quakers to 3-1-0 and they finished 1-1-0 in the classic. Grove City is now 0-3-1 for the 2019 season after going 0-2-0 in the classic.

The Fightin’ Quakers first scored in the 33rd minute from Ian Molfenter who cleaned up a loose ball in the Grove City penalty area. The Quakers scored their second goal when Elorm Dogbey found the back of the net in the 70th minute, assisted on a through ball by Kevin Kamara.

Wilmington out-shot Grove City 25-5. Wilmington also led in corner kicks 7-1.

Felix Maurer earned a shutout with the Quaker defense not allowing a single shot on goal.

“Our guys played with great spirit in a game that was a battle from the field whistle,” WC head coach Alex Van der Sluijs said. “We responded well after a subpar performance on Friday. The key for us going forward is finding that consistency.”

Adrian College finished the classic 2-0-0 after a victory over Wabash College who finished 1-1-0.

The Quakers will be back in action Wednesday against the Hustlin’ Quakers of Earlham College. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Williams Stadium.

On Friday, Wilmington was defeated by Adrian 1-0.

Adrian’s goal came in the 32nd minute. There were 16 fouls called in the second half. WC’s Kevin Kamara hit the crossbar on a shot in the second half.