EC freshman volleyball 3rd at Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG – The East Clinton freshman volleyball team finished third Saturday in the Miamisburg tournament.

East Clinton lost its first match to Fenwick, who went on to finish as runnersup.

The young Astros then defeated Alter 26-24, 25-10 and Western Brown 25-20, 14-25, 25-19.

Trinity Bain had four aces and six digs. Eryn Bowman finished with nine aces, four kills and 12 digs. Cadence Howard contributed two kills and three digs. Aubrie Simpson had 12 digs for EC.

Lauren Stonewall chipped in with four aces, three kills, eight assists and six digs. Savannah Tolle recorded four aces, four kills, two assists and 20 digs. Megan Tong had nine aces, a kill, six assists, a block and three digs.

The East Clinton freshman volleyball team, from left to right, Eryn Bowman, Trinity Bain, Cadence Howard, Lauren Stonewall, Savannah Tolle, Megan Tong and Aubrie Simpson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_VOL_ecfreshman.jpg The East Clinton freshman volleyball team, from left to right, Eryn Bowman, Trinity Bain, Cadence Howard, Lauren Stonewall, Savannah Tolle, Megan Tong and Aubrie Simpson.