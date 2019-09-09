WHS boys rally twice, defeat Hillsboro 4-2

HILLSBORO – Trailing twice by one goal, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team rallied Saturday to defeat Hillsboro 4-2 in a non-league match at Richards Memorial Field.

Wilmington is 4-2 on the year.

Hillsboro scored first, the only tally of the first half of the match.

After Brady Vilvens tied the match, thanks to assists by Jacob Romer and Takaaki Nishino, Hillsboro regained the lead at 2-1.

Vilvens scored again, with Romer credited with another assist, to make it 2-2. That was the first of three straight WHS goals as Romer finished off the scoring.

Romer’s first goal was assist by Josh Vaughan and Vilvens. The second Romer goal was assisted by Vaughan.