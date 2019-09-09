Massie blanks Hillsboro, improves to 10-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie defeated Hillsboro 5-0 Monday night at the Lebanon Road courts to improve to 10-0 on the season.

“We had a couple of seniors out with illness, and our underclassmen rose to the challenge of varsity competition,” coach Lynn Deatherage said. “Sierra Reese combined with Vanessa Asher to record her first varsity win tonight at second doubles.”

Clinton Massie and New Richmond will complete their suspended match from Aug. 27 Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

SUMMARY

Sept 9, 2019

@Clinton-Massie

Clinton-Massie 5 Hillsboro 0

Singles

1: Nina Lazic defeated Miriam Studebaker 6-1, 6-0

2: Liza Duncan defeated Alexia Nicholas 6-2, 6-0

3: Elizabeth Mason defeated Caroline Crouch 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Jenna Wilson, Jenna Harsha 6-0, 6-1

2: Vanessa Asher, Sierra Reese defeated Sara Newsome, Abigail Koogler 6-4, 6-2