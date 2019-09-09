Eaton rallies over Massie to stay unbeaten

EATON — After a first set win, the Clinton-Massie volleyball dropped three in a row and lost to unbeaten Eaton 25-21, 11-25, 17-25, 17-25 in a non-league match.

“We came out and played lights out,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Probably the best we have played all season. We did all the little things right.”

From there, however, Eaton bounced back and closed out the victory.

“I think we thought they were going to just roll over for us,” Reveal said. “Good teams don’t do that.”

Kennedy Thompson had three points, two kills, 28 assists, two aces and six digs. Delany Miller finished with 10 points, 10 kills, an ace, eight digs and a solo block.

Rylee Richardson contributed three points, 10 kills, an ace, 14 digs and seven solo blocks. Cadin Reveal totaled nine points, 10 kills, an ace, 23 digs and three solo blocks.

Carly Moritz had four points, five kills, an ace and 16 digs. Hannah Doss had final numbers of seven points, an ace and 10 digs. Mackenzie Peters chipped in with a kill, a dig and a solo block.