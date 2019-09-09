Batavia edges Blanchester in tennis battle

BATAVIA — Batavia eked out a 3-2 win over Blanchester Monday in a non-league tennis match on the BHS courts.

Blanchester is now 5-5 on the year while Batavia improves to 6-2.

Kayla Allen came back from illness and won a three-hour marathon match 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 10-8.

“I would have preferred that Kayla’s first match wasn’t a three-hour match, but it was good to see her get through it,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said.

The coached noted Annie Trovillo and Grace Irwin pulling out a three-set win at first doubles against a very solid Batavia pairing.

SUMMARY

Sept. 9, 2019

@Batavia High School

Batavia 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

1: Kayla Allen (Bl) d. Neal 7-5, 6-7(3) [10-8]

2: Wallace (Ba) d. Maddy Coyle 6-3, retired

3: Rash (Ba) d. Maggie Caldwell 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Annie Trovillo, Grace Irwin (Bl) d. Wright, Williams 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

2: Shelton, Smith (Ba) d. Saliya Geary, Ashleigh Osborn 6-2, 6-3