WC honors Liermann

Bill Liermann was honored for his 40 years of service to athletics at Wilmington College during halftime of the college’s football game Saturday night against Olivet College at Townsend Field. Liermann began covering the college in 1979 as a radio play-by-play announcer for WC football. He transitioned to public address announcer for football and basketball game at Fred Raizk Arena in 2003. He continues in that role today. Liermann also covers the college for the News Journal. In the photo, a humbled Liermann (left) is presented a plaque by WC athletic director Terry Rupert. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_WC1_BillLiermann2.jpg Bill Liermann was honored for his 40 years of service to athletics at Wilmington College during halftime of the college’s football game Saturday night against Olivet College at Townsend Field. Liermann began covering the college in 1979 as a radio play-by-play announcer for WC football. He transitioned to public address announcer for football and basketball game at Fred Raizk Arena in 2003. He continues in that role today. Liermann also covers the college for the News Journal. In the photo, a humbled Liermann (left) is presented a plaque by WC athletic director Terry Rupert. John Swartzel | News Journal