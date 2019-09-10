EC freshmen volleyball splits with MT, WCH

EBER – The East Clinton freshman volleyball team splits matches in Fayette County Monday night in the Miami Trace gym.

The Astros were defeated by Miami Trace 20-25, 22-25, then bounced back to defeat Washington 25-22, 25-22.

Trinity Bain had two kills, seven aces and eight digs. Eryn Bowman finished with three kills, 10 aces and three digs. Cadence Howard recorded a kill, six aces, a set assist and seven digs.

Lauren Stonewall had two kills, nine aces, eight assists and three digs. Savannah Tolle chipped in with a kill, three aces and four digs. Megan Tong had two kills, eight aces, four assists and two digs. Aubrie Simpson posted two kills, seven aces and 13 digs.