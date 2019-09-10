Gabby, Falcons run away with title

GOSHEN — It was a runaway Tuesday in the 18-hole SBAAC Girls Golf Championship tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Gabby Woods led Clinton-Massie to a second consecutive championship with a league-best 73 at Eagles Nest.

The Lady Falcons finished with 366 while runnerup Clermont Northeastern had 390. Wilmington finished third with 410. Blanchester was sixth and East Clinton eighth.

“Winning league was a goal of ours this year,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “It is hard to win one league title let alone back-to-back. Going in to today, I just wanted the girls to play relaxed and have fun, and they did. I couldn’t be more proud of this group of girls.”

Woods was nine shots ahead of Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton and CNE’s Hailey Stegemann in the 18-hole event.

“Gabby has played great all year and … the other girls just stepped up each night,” said McGraw.”

CM’s Taylor Anderson had an 87 Tuesday and was fourth in the tournament.

“Taylor played great,” said McGraw. “I knew she was capable of putting together a full 18 holes.”

Ashlin Benne was the top Blanchester golfer with a 97. Gretchen Boggs led East Clinton.

In the final individual standings, Middleton was runnerup to Woods with a 282 total. She’ll likely be the league favorite next season as Woods graduates.

SUMMARY

Sept 10, 2019

SBAAC Girls Golf

18-hole Championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Clinton-Massie (366) Gabby Woods 73 Taylor Anderson 87 Abby Schneider 109 Pearl Spurlock 103 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 103 Luci Payne 107

Clermont NE (390) Taylor Shumard 92 Gracie Minton 124 Tia Tuneburg 133 Sadie Hoeppner 92 Hailey Stegemann 82 Genna Beebee 144

Goshen (437) Madi Arnett 88 Brecken Wells 112 Julia Matthewson 138 Brooke Reeves 103 Kyleigh Campbell 134 Kay Alexander 156

New Richmond (413) Tatem Linder 104 Jetta McCarty 135 Mackenzie Gammon 104 Meadow Holcomb 111 Emily Fischer 101 Katie Gardner 104

Western Brown (509) Kayleigh McCarty 111 Allyssa Spears 128 Bella Fite 153 Megan Richman 132 Becky Roblero-Solis 138

Wilmington (410) Lilly Middleton 82 Rachel Lowe 149 Madison Gilbert 92 Maddie Steinmetz 115 Riley Flint 144 Carsyn Custis 121

East Clinton (INC) Gretchen Boggs 145 Kamille Helsel 147

Blanchester (504) Ashlin Benne 97 Reagan Grogg 123 Zoey Hopp 139 Danielle Bolser 160 Emmy Hodge 145

Lilly Middleton of Wilmington tied for second in the SBAAC girls golf championship tournament Tuesday and runnerup in the overall individual standings. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_GLFDT_LilllyMiddleton3me.jpg Lilly Middleton of Wilmington tied for second in the SBAAC girls golf championship tournament Tuesday and runnerup in the overall individual standings. Mark Huber | News Journal File