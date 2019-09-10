McNicholas tops Blanchester tennis 4-1

BLANCHESTER — McNicholas defeated Blancheseter 4-1 in a non-league tennis match on the BHS courts.

“McNicholas plays some very good competition,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “They have a 4-1 win over New Richmond, so they’re a very solid team.”

Maddy Coyle and Taylor Bradley posted the lone Ladycats win at first doubles, a hard-fought 7-5, 6-2 decision.

”I thought we competed well, especially considering the changes in the lineup,” Sexton said. “Maddy and Taylor took care of business at first doubles. They got their work done relatively quickly, which was much needed.”

Blanchester is 5-6 overall and McNicholas goes to 4-6.

SUMMARY

Sept. 10, 2019

@Blanchester High School

McNicholas 4, Blanchester 1

Singles

1: Abby Jarrold (M) d. Annie Trovillo 6-2, 6-1

2: Sofia Aguiluz (M) d. Grace Irwin 6-2, 6-0

3: Sammy Waterman (M) d. Saliya Geary 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1: Maddy Coyle, Taylor Bradley (B) d. Claire Crawford, Katy Kaser 7-5, 6-2

2: Becca Rose, Bridget Schmitt (M) d. Maggie Caldwell, Ashleigh Osborn 6-0, 6-2