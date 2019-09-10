McConahay earns POY honors

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Unable to dig out of its early-season hole, the East Clinton boys golf team finished as runnersup in the SBAAC National Division this season.

In the nine-hole season finale at Snow Hill Country Club, Clermont Northeastern edged East Clinton by one stroke, 186 to 187 to hold on for the league championship.

However, East Clinton’s Gage McConahay held serve, so to speak, on his home course to earn National Division player of the year honors. McConahay had a 40 to win the last divisional of the year. McConahay was the top individual by 19 strokes over his nearest competitor.

Brian Miller had a 45 for Blanchester’s low score of the divisional.

CNE won the crown by 24 strokes over EC. Blanchester was fourth overall.

SUMMARY

Sept 10, 2019

SBAAC National

Division boys outing

@Snow Hill Country Club

Blanchester (204) Brian Miller 45 Andrew Osborn 52 Logan Heitzman 52 Trenton Czaika 58 Jacob Hamm 55 Bryce Bandow 57

Clermont NE (186) Foster Kuntz 43 Jake Ansteatt 47 Austin Yeager 44 Cooper Woolery 52 Logan Carlier 57 Joey Shumard 52

Georgetown (210) Peyton Schadle 54 Austin Meranda 60 Robert Aubrey 50 Aaron Teagarden 54 Carson Malott 52 Greg Vaughn 57

East Clinton (187) Gage McConahay 40 Quinton Tolle 51 Evan Stewart 49 Cody Chaney 60 Nathan Ellis 51 Lane Baker 47

Felicity (INC) Sam VanHuss 70 Nathan Peace 46 Nathan Arthur 63

Bethel-Tate (INC) Xavier Vanchure 58

Blanchester's Brian Miller had a 45 Tuesday in the SBAAC National Division season finale at Snow Hill Country Club.

