Jamiel nets first game-winner

Wilmington High School graduate Katlyn Jamiel had the game-winning goal for Ohio Dominican in a 1-0 win over McKendree Sunday afternoon. Jamiel, a sophomore at ODU, scored her first career game-winning goal in the 80th minute. A 2018 graduate of WHS, Jamiel is the starting center midfielder for the Panthers. She started last year as well before suffering a season-ending injury in the middle of the season.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_27Jamiel.jpg Wilmington High School graduate Katlyn Jamiel had the game-winning goal for Ohio Dominican in a 1-0 win over McKendree Sunday afternoon. Jamiel, a sophomore at ODU, scored her first career game-winning goal in the 80th minute. A 2018 graduate of WHS, Jamiel is the starting center midfielder for the Panthers. She started last year as well before suffering a season-ending injury in the middle of the season. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_ODUvsUC19-37.jpg Wilmington High School graduate Katlyn Jamiel had the game-winning goal for Ohio Dominican in a 1-0 win over McKendree Sunday afternoon. Jamiel, a sophomore at ODU, scored her first career game-winning goal in the 80th minute. A 2018 graduate of WHS, Jamiel is the starting center midfielder for the Panthers. She started last year as well before suffering a season-ending injury in the middle of the season. Ralph Schudel | Ohio Dominican Photo