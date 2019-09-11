Felicity tops East Clinton tennis 4-1

FELICITY – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Felicity Tuesday 4-1 in SBAAC National Division play.
Melina Noble and Alexia Garen posted the Astros only win at first doubles 6-2, 6-0.
SUMMARY
Sept 10, 2019
Felicity 4 East Clinton 1
Singles
1: Carlie Ellis was def by Madison Baird 1-6, 1-6
2: Mersadees Gulley was def by Piper Blake 0-6, 0-6
3: East Clinton forfeits
Doubles
1: Melina Noble, Alexia Garen defeated Tessa Acuerman, Jocelyn Johnson 6-2, 6-0
2: Jestiny Hughes, Holly Bernard were def by Kyra Davidson, Ally Perry 1-8