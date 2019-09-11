Felicity tops East Clinton tennis 4-1

FELICITY – The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Felicity Tuesday 4-1 in SBAAC National Division play.

Melina Noble and Alexia Garen posted the Astros only win at first doubles 6-2, 6-0.

SUMMARY

Sept 10, 2019

Felicity 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

1: Carlie Ellis was def by Madison Baird 1-6, 1-6

2: Mersadees Gulley was def by Piper Blake 0-6, 0-6

3: East Clinton forfeits

Doubles

1: Melina Noble, Alexia Garen defeated Tessa Acuerman, Jocelyn Johnson 6-2, 6-0

2: Jestiny Hughes, Holly Bernard were def by Kyra Davidson, Ally Perry 1-8