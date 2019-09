GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Goshen 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action at Jim Brown Stadium.

The Falcons are 4-3 on the year and 3-1 in the American Division. Goshen drops to 0-4.

Goals for CMHS were scored by Molly Lynch, Nora Voisey (2) and Marina Feldhaus (2).

Lynch, Voisey, Miranda Crawford and Kenley Robinson were credited with assists.