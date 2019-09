GOSHEN – In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Clinton-Massie boys soccer team defeated Goshen 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division action at Jim Brown Stadium.

The Falcons are now 5-0-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the American.

Goshen drops to 4-1-1 in all games and 2-1-1 in the conference.

Rafa Marin and Trevor McGuinness (2) scored the Massie goals.

Sammy Binau and Wesley Vert were credited with assists.