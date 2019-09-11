American leader dumps Lady Hurricane in 3

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School volleyball team came up short Tuesday against Western Brown 9-25, 17-25, 24-26 in SBAAC American Division play at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington is 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the American.

Western Brown, the league leader, is 7-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

“Another tough loss to a strong league opponent,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said. “We have entered a tough stretch in our schedule and are having a hard time finding a way to win. Our serve receive passing was very inconsistent (against Western Brown) and as a result we weren’t able to do what we wanted to do offensively.”

Caroline Diels led the attack with five kills. Emily Self and Sami McCord recorded three kills each while Emily Butcher had two. Mariah Knowles and Harlie Bickett had one kill each.

“We only averaged about five kills per set last night compared to nine or 10 at the beginning of the season,” Persinger said. “It’s going to be really hard to win matches if you can’t score points. We turn around and play Felicity-Franklin (Wednesday) and then we have a week off before we play again. Hopefully this will be a chance for us to refocus and regroup as we enter the second half of our schedule.”

Bickett led the defensive effort with 22 digs while Diels and Self were credited with 10 each.

Diels had six assists while Chay Johns finished with five and Bickett had two. Knowles and McCord totaled one assist each.

The freshman Lady Hurricane were defeated in two sets while JV squad remained unbeaten at 9-0 with a two-set win.