Week 3 Preview: Bishop Fenwick at Clinton-Massie

Coming off a thrilling 24-23 loss to Avon Lake last week, Clinton-Massie jumps right back in to the fire as Bishop Fenwick visits Frank Irelan Field.

Fenwick, a member of the Greater Catholic League, has split two games this season — losing to Midwest Athletic Conference power Anna 48-14 then overpowering Norwood 67-13.

“Fenwick has a number of players that can score,” CM coach Dan McSurley said. “They put up 67 against Norwood.”

The two teams met last season at Fenwick with Massie coming out on top in a close one 21-18. Fenwick went on to make the playoffs. In 2015 the teams met in the third round of the playoffs with Fenwick posting a 10-3 overtime win.

Clinton-Massie, still without expecting starting quarterback Kody Zantene, opened with an easy win over East Clinton 59-0 and a heartbreaking loss last week to Avon Lake 24-23.

“That was, by far, the toughest team we have played so far, including the three Division I scrimmages,” McSurley said. “Playing a complete four quarters and having an opportunity to win should really help us going forward.”

Avon Lake offered a balanced offense for the Falcons to contend with — 149 yards passing and 205 yards rushing. Massie had 245 yards rushing and 85 through the air, 75 of those coming on a pass from receiver Devon Noble and running back Carson Vanhoose.

McSurley liked the adjustments his team made on both sides of the ball against the Shoremen.

“Avon Lake had a lot of team speed that we needed to adjust to on the offensive line,” he said. “We made some adjustments at halftime which slowed their running game down.”

Last week was the first time since Week 3 of 2011 that Clinton-Massie was the only non-winner among the Clinton County schools.

While it’s rare for the Falcons to lose one in the regular season in recent years, McSurley said last season’s Week 2 loss to Coldwater, 31-28, is a fresh reminder of how to mentally tackle a defeat.

“We’ve been here before after losing to Coldwater,” McSurley said. “So we’ll need to play with a sense of urgency the rest of the season.”

Massie won its final eight games of the regular season in 2018 following that loss.

Against Avon Lake, Brendan Lamb rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Vanhoose had that 75 yard catch and run to go along with 87 rushing yards. Robbie Frederick rushed for 54 yards.

On defense, Noble finished with seven solo tackles and a sack. Cayden Clutter had six solos while Lamb and Noah Corbett had five each. Braxton Green was a thorn in the Shoremen’s side down the stretch with two sacks.

WHO: Bishop Fenwick (1-1) at Clinton-Massie (1-1) WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday WHERE: Frank Irelan Field, CM campus

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

