CM girls pick up first win over Carroll in 4 years

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Dayton Carroll 174 to 193 Wednesday in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

“Another solid effort from the girls,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “This was also the first time we have beaten Carroll in my four years of coaching.”

Gabby Woods had a 34. Abby Schneider shot a personal best 44.

“This was a good confidence boost for Abby who has been struggling a little bit,” said McGraw.

Taylor Anderson had a 47 and Pearl Spurlock carded a 49. Luci Payne shot a 54.