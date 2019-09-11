Massie tennis continues to steamroll SBAAC

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton Massie defeated Western Brown 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play on the CM courts.

The win improves Massie to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the American.

The victory also sets up a first-place showdown with Wilmington 3:30 p.m. Friday on the WHS courts. The match is a completion of the weather-suspended match from Aug. 30.

Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan are still unbeaten at 12-0 with a win at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Sept 11 2019

@Clinton-Massie

Clinton-Massie 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

1: Nina Lazic (11-1, 5-1) defeated Madison Kirk 6-1, 6-0

2: Raelee Schulz (9-2, 5-1) defeated Brooklynn Miller 6-1, 6-3

3: Elizabeth Mason (7-1, 4-0) defeated Emily Huddleston 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan (12-0,6-0) defeated Taylor Lewis, Kylie Fox 6-1, 6-0

2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb (9-2, 5-0) defeated Samarra Wagoner, Shelby Kuttler 6-2, 6-2

Exhibition

1: Vanessa Asher, Sierra Reese were defeated by Sydney Jackson, Hailey Steele 3-8

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-18.jpg