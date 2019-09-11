BHS tennis holds off EC 4-1

LEES CREEK — With both teams utilizing lineup changes, the Blanchester tennis team defeated East Clinton 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division action on the EC courts.

“Any time you can win without your best player, you have to be pleased,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Still, when I heard he was putting his two best players at first doubles, while moving his first doubles to second, I was a little concerned.”

Blanchester is 6-6 overall and 4-1 in the National. East Clinton is 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the division.

So the match of the night came at first doubles where BHS’s Grace Irwin and Taylor Bradley were 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 winners over Carlie Ellis and Sarah Ross.

“This was a great win for our first doubles,” Sexton said. “They found a way to pull it off.”

EC head coach Doug Stehlin also was pleased.

“I was real proud of the whole team,” he said. “We made some adjustments and everyone had some good matches against one of the best teams in our division.”

SUMMARY

Sept. 11, 2019

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 4, East Clinton 1

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Jestiny Hughes 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Holly Bernard 6-0, 6-0

3: Jill Hudson (B) d. Mersadees Gulley 2-6, 6-1 [10-7]

Doubles

1: Grace Irwin, Taylor Bradley (B) d. Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

2: Melina Noble, Alexia Garen (EC) d. Saliya Geary, Ashleigh Osborn 6-2, 7-5