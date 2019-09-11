East Clinton overpowers Lynchburg-Clay in 3

LEES CREEK – East Clinton powered its way to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 non-league win over Lynchburg-Clay Wednesday night at the EC gym.

“They all hit hard and it was so nice to see that,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said. “They worked hard at every set to pull out the W.”

Libby Evanshine led the Astros (6-1 on the year) with 12 kills while Myah Jones had nine and Gracie Evanshine totaled five.

Katrina Bowman had 10 set assists. McGraw said Gracie Boggs and Jones both played smart in the middle hitter position. Emma Malone had a great defensive match from the back row, the coach added.