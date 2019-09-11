CM parlays fast start into 3-0 win over Batavia

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – A tough week ended with a win for the Clinton-Massie volleyball team on Wednesday, 25-8, 25-21, 25-17 over Batavia in SBAAC American Division play.

“Glad this week is in the books and we came away with a couple big wins,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said.

The Lady Falcons are 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the division.

“We played extremely well and did all the little things right (in set 1),” Reveal said. “Set 2 we just couldn’t seem to win the momentum but am proud of the girls for fighting back and holding their composure and pulling out the win.”

Rylee Richardson had nine pionts12 kills, 18 digs and two blocks. Hannah Doss had two points and two digs. Carly Moritz finished with five points, nine kills and 16 digs.

Courtney Fisher contributed seven points while Delany Miller had five points, seven kills and nine digs. Kennedy Thompson had 12 points, three kills, two aces and four digs. Cadin Reveal recorded six points, 14 kills, 12 digs and two blocks.