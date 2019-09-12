Wilmington whips Earlham in Quaker Bowl rivalry soccer

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored five goals in the first half of a 5-0 victory over Earlham College in the Quaker Bowl rivalry game Wednesday evening at Townsend Field.

The victory improves the Fightin’ Quakers to 4-1-0 for the season and the Hustlin’ Quakers fall to 0-3-2.

Wilmington was strong out of the gate, scoring first in the sixth minute on a Michael Owusu goal with an assist by Zach Burgmeier. Burgmeier then found the back of the net himself in the 17th minute with help from Grant Murray.

Burgmeier notched another assist in the 24th minute when Ian Molfenter scored on a shot from 10 yards out. Elorm Dogbey, who has scored in all but one game this season for the Fightin’ Quakers, made his mark in the 24th minute, scoring with some help from Nati Wallis. Dogbey then capped the Wilmington victory with a goal in the 44th minute assisted by Mitch Solle and Casey Miler.

The Fightin’ Quakers had a dominant first half, leading the Hustlin’ Quakers in shots 16-1, nine of those shots landing on frame. Despite not scoring in the second half, Wilmington still kept the pressure up. Out-shooting Earlham 10-2 and leading the way in corner kicks 8-0.

“It took us a little bit to get into it, but once we started getting a rhythm of the game we did exactly what we needed to do,” WC head coach Alex Van der Sluijs said. “We really got going with our combination plays and our overloads so that part was really fun to see. I thought we had some really great goals.”

The Fightin’ Quakers will be back in action Saturday to host Bethany (W.V.) with a 7 p.m. kickoff.