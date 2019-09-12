Huffman leads WC women to victory 6-2

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team had a breakout night Wednesday against Cincinnati Christian University, 6-2.

Neither team scored for the first 30 minutes. Taylor Huffman scored the Fightin’ Quakers’ first goal of the game and season unassisted in 34th minute as the visitors took the 1-0 lead into halftime. Wilmington, which outshot CCU 13-3 in the first half, did not have to wait long to double its lead as Madison Wiedeman found Huffman for the freshman’s second goal of the game 39 seconds into the second half.

After CCU tied the match at 2-2, Huffman completed her hat trick off a pass from Elizabeth Matthews at the 52:29 mark. Huffman then turned playmaker as she assisted on a pair of Maddie Scott goals within two minutes of each other. Leading 5-2, Wiedeman scored Wilmington’s final goal unassisted.

“Taylor Huffman was exceptional,” head coach Steve Spirk said. “Along with her play, our bench played very well. We are improving with every game.”

Wilmington outshot CCU 22-9 in the game along with earning a 6-4 edge in corner kicks. Starting goalkeeper Lauren Galloway played the first half to a shutout while Peyton Pakozdi picked up the win by playing the second half.

The Quakers (1-2-0) host Bethany College (W.Va.) on Saturday.