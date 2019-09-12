Lady ‘Cane wins, awaits first-place showdown with CM

WILMINGTON — With a first-place showdown looming, the Wilmington High School tennis team blitzed Goshen 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.

Wilmington advances to 9-4 overall and 6-0 in the American Division.

The Lady Hurricane will face Clinton-Massie, unbeaten in all matches this season, 3:30 p.m. Friday to complete their weather suspended match from late August.

Allie Kees moved up to first singles and was a 6-0, 6-0 winner.

SUMMARY

Sept 12, 2019

@WHS courts

Wilmington 5 Goshen 0

Singles

1: Allie Kees def Kaliegh Matthewson 6-0, 6-0

2: Josie Nicholas def Paige Blankenship 6-0, 6-0

3: Jenna Taylor def Jayden Parrott 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emilee Pham def Bianca Parafox 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Osborn, Emma Lewis def Faith Pitts, Maggie Hammond 6-0, 6-1

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-3.jpg