CM girls new 9-hole record 2 days after 18-hole mark

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie posted three personal bests and established a new 9-hole school record Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The Lady Falcons had a 158 while Wilmington shot 196 and Little Miami had 231.

For Wilmington, Lilly Middleton led the way with a 40. Madison Gilbert had a 47 and Carsyn Custis shot 54. Maddie Steinmetz carded a 55 and Brooklyn Taylor finished with 60. Riley Flint had a 61 and Reiley Black posted 68.

The old CM girls golf 9-hole record was 167, which came in 2016 at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Gabby Woods, a part of the old and new record, was match medalist with a 33.

“Just a great round from my girls,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Three PRs. The girls are playing well right now and with a lot of confidence. Confidence in this game goes a long way.”

PRs were recorded by Taylor Anderson (38), Abby Schneider (40) and Luci Payne (48). Pearl Spurlock carded a 47.

Spurlock, Anderson, Woods, Payne, Schneider and Mackynzi Vonderhaar established a school record 18-hole total at the league tournament Tuesday. They had a 366.