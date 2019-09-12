Jones leads Astros to win over Cardinals

FELICITY – Myah Jones had 14 kills and 14 assists to lead East Clinton to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-8 win over Felicity Thursday in SBAAC National Division play at FHS.

“Started off a little slow but the ladies did a great job of picking up the aggression and momentum to end the game strong,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said. “The team is really coming together and meshing well with one another. They have the drive to win and continue to work hard to prove that.”

Libby Evanshine had 12 kills and five aces for EC while Gracie Evanshine had six kills. Jericka Boggs finished with four kills. McGraw said Gracie Boggs “did an excellent job playing at the net and making smart plays.”