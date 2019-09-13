Blanchester JV beats Bethel-Tate in 2

BETHEL — The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-18, 25-13 Thursday in SBAAC action.

Sarah Pell had 10 points with two aces and four perfect passes for coach Julie Mulvihill’s Ladycats.

Taylynn Barr had seven points points, five aces and five assists. Brooklyn Bockstiegel recorded five points, three aces and eight kills. Rianna Mueller finished with four points and two aces.

Taylor Combs contributed three points, six assists and two kills. Makenna Maddix chipped in with two points and three assists. Makayla Lanham’s final line was a point, five perfect passes and three kills. Maddie Wells had a point and three perfect passes.