WC looks to end 10-game skid to HC

After a tough loss in the season opener, the Wilmington College football team travels to Heidelberg for its Ohio Athletic Conference opener.

In recent years, Wilmington has scheduled its bye week after the first game. This year, the bye week comes following the fourth game.

So there’s no time to sulk for the Quakers. It’s right back on the horse after falling off.

They’ll be attempting to halt a 10-game losing streak to Heidelberg. Wilmington is 8-11 overall against the Student Princes since joining the OAC for the 2000-01 athletic season.

For what it’s worth, Wilmington and Heidelberg opened last week with opponents from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The Quakers were defeated at Townsend Field 20-17 by Olivet College.

Heidelberg posted an impressive 57-7 win over Adrian College.

For what it’s worth, part 2, the MIAA preseason poll had Olivet and Adrian tied for fourth.

Wilmington must keep an eye defensively on OAC offensive player of the week Jimmy Gephart, the Heidelberg quarterback who threw for 330 yards and six touchdowns in the opener. Brandon Short rushed for 117 yards while Keivon Belcher caught eight passes for 103 yards and a trio of TDs.

Tavion Bryant led WC with 11 tackles while freshman Eli Berner and Ameer Jackson were next in line on defense.

The numbers defensively are similar between WC and HC — the Quakers allowed 265 yards last week while the Student Princes surrendered 228.

