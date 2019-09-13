WHS tennis pulls off 3-2 win over Massie

WILMINGTON — Remaining unbeaten in SBAAC American Division play, Wilmington stopped Clinton-Massie 3-2 Friday in the completion of their league tennis match on the WHS courts.

The match started Aug. 20 but was suspended by lightning.

Wilmington goes to 7-0 in the American Division and 10-4 overall.

Clinton-Massie is 6-1 in the American and 12-1 in all matches.

“It’s been a great season for us,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “Our non-conference schedule has been our toughest ever but it has made us a much better team. It’s also been fun to see our backyard rivals also playing well. They always bring us their best tennis.”

The match was nearly decided on Aug. 20 but the teams left that day at 0-0.

Wilmington’s Claire Burns and Allie Kees posted singles wins while Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham were first doubles winners.

“Those courts were nearly decided Aug. 20, with somewhere between two serves and two games required (on Friday),” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “I thought Wilmington was vulnerable on the lower courts but (we) just didn’t have the manpower to pull off the upset. Their Div. I program has more depth and experience than our Div. II program.”

The two teams will meet 4 p.m. Tuesday on Clinton-Massie’s courts.

SUMMARY

Sept 13 2019

@Wilmington HS Courts

Wilmington 3 Clinton-Massie

Singles

1: Claire Burns (W) def Nina Lazic (CM) 6-0, 6-0

2: Allie Kees (W) def Liza Duncan (CM) 6-0, 6-0

3: Raelee Schulz (CM) def Josie Nichols (W) 5-7, 0-1, ret

Doubles

1: Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham (W) def Kari Cragwall, Paige Wood (CM) 6-0, 6-0

2: Elizabeth Mason, Vanessa Asher (CM) def Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger (W) 7-5, 6-3

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-6.jpg