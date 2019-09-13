Week 3: Butler 57 Wilmington 29

WILMINGTON — Butler capitalized on three Wilmington first quarter turnovers, and would eventually score a total of nine touchdowns, en route to a 57-29 victory over Wilmington Friday night at Alumni Field.

For the Aviators it was their first victory of the season after a pair of losses to Harrison and Troy. Wilmington falls to 1-2 on the season.

Vandalia jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the early minutes of the contest, before Wilmington got on the scoreboard, when the Hurricanes’ Connor Mitchell tackled Aviators quarterback Luke Mitchell in the end zone for a safety inside the closing minute of the opening quarter.

The Hurricane showed its offensive capabilities with a pair of second quarter touchdowns, the first one a three-yard run by Malik Scott, and then a nine-yard reception by Carter Huffman from quarterback Cam Coomer.

After Vandalia scored a touchdown to make it 28-16Coomer brought the Hurricane fans to their feet with an electrifying 85-yard kickoff return rambling down the right sideline. Rory Bell’s extra point kick made it a 28-23 contest at the intermission.

Coomer had an encore performance with his second kickoff return for a touchdown, which briefly gave WHS a 29-28 lead. Wilmington’s two-point conversion attempt failed. That proved to be the final points of the game for Scott Killen’s squad, as the Aviators came soaring back.

Wilmington will travel to Minford next Friday night.

Butler 57 Wilmington 29

B^21^7^8^21^^57

W^2^21^6^0^^29

First Quarter

B-Buckler, 24-yd. run. PAT kick good by Brown at 9:36.

B-Mitchell, 45-yd. run . PAT kick good by Brown at 9:00.

B-Buckler, 3-yd. run. PAT kick good by Brown at 4:07.

W-quarterback Mitchell tackled in end zone ar :22.

Second Quarter

W-Scott, 3 yd. run. PAT kick good by Bell at 10:07.

W-Huffman, 9-yd. pass from Coomer. PAT kick good by Bell at 5:36.

B-Buckler-2 yd. run PAT kick good at :24.

W-Coomer, 85-yd. kickoff return. PAT kick good by Bell at :15.

Third quarter

W-Coomer, 94-yd. kickoff return. Two-point conversion fails at 11:46.

B-Wilson, 45-yd. pass from Mitchell. Two-point conversion run by Buckler good at 7:10.

Fourth Quarter

B-Buckler, 17-yd. run. PAT kick good by Brown at 7:11.

B-Chambers, 29-yd. run. PAT kick good by Brown at 5:56.

B-Chambers, 41-yd. run. Brown PAT kick good at 2:41.

Hurricane rallies from 21-0 deficit but falters in 4th

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

UP NEXT Sept. 20, 2019 At Minford 7 p.m. kickoff

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

