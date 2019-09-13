Week 3: Clinton-Massie 28 Fenwick 21

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Tate Olberding knocked down Fenwick’s Hail Mary attempt on the last play of the game and Clinton-Massie escaped with a 28-21 victory at Frank Irelan Field.

“Tate made a great play in the end zone,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said. “The kid was open.”

Brendan Lamb’s fourth touchdown of the night was Massie’s game-winning score with 47.5 seconds left. It came after Fenwick fumbled on its 36 with 1:55 left in the game. Lamb covered all 36 yards on the drive on six carries. He finished the night with 224 yards on 35 carries.

“Unless your team gets stressed, you don’t really know what you got,” McSurley said. “We’ve had back-to-back high-stress-level games. We feel good about the win. We’re in game shape now. Our guys got to play four quarters two weeks in a row.”

Fenwick tied the game at 21 midway through the final quarter when Colt Bradshaw corralled Braden Listermann’s middle screen on 3rd-and-24 from the Fenwick 49 and galloped through and past most of the Massie Falcons on his way to the end zone.

With momentum on Fenwick’s side after overcoming a two-touchdown deficit, it forced a Massie punt after four plays on the ensuing drive. But Fenwick couldn’t make Massie pay because of the fumble back to Massie for its game-winning drive.

Fenwick pulled within 21-14 on the last play of the third quarter on a pair of Listermann tosses that covered 80 yards in the 16 seconds after Massie’s second missed 27-yard field goal attempt of the evening. The first one went to Andrew Thiery for 42 yards. The 38-yard scoring strike went to Jordan Rucker.

Massie went up 21-7 on its first drive of the second half. Lamb capped the five-play 60-yard drive with a 22-yard romp.

CM exploited a hole in Fenwick’s kick return team and popped up the kickoff, which it recovered at Fenwick’s 34. Massie couldn’t capitalize, fumbling back to Fenwick two plays later. Three plays after that Massie picked off a Fenwick pass. But again, Massie couldn’t cash in, missing the second field goal attempt.

The first three drives of the game ended in punts, but the teams more than made up for it by combining for three touchdowns in the final five minutes of the half. Massie built a 14-0 lead before Listermann brewed up a touchdown pass on his first drive of the game to David Schuh who had started at quarterback.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2019

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 28 Fenwick 21

F^0^7^7^7^^21

CM^0^14^7^7^^28

First Quarter

No Scoring.

Second Quarter

CM – Lamb 3 run (McGuiness kick), 4:51.

CM – Lamb 30 run (McGuiness kick), 1:46.

FHS – Schuh 17 pass from Listermann (Creech kick), :32.

Third Quarter

CM – Lamb 22 run (McGuiness kick), 7:36.

FHS – Rucker 38 pass from Listermann (Creech kick), :00

Fourth Quarter

FHS – Bradshaw 58 pass from Listermann (Creech kick), 6:52.

CM – Lamb 15 run (McGuiness kick), :47.

RUSHING – Fenwick Bradshaw 14-61, Rucker 4-21, Schuh 8-18, Listermann 2-(-2), Total 28-98. Clinton-Massie Lamb 35-224, Vanhoose 14-84, Frederick 8-34, Olberding 5-20, Total 62-362.

PASSING – Fenwick Listermann 11-16-1 213, Schuh 3-6 21, Total 14-22-234. Clinton-Massie Olberding 0-2 0.

RECEIVING – Theiry 4-75, Bradshaw 3-64, Rucker 4-56, Schuh 2-24, Earls 1-15. Clinton-Massie No receiving stats.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-21.jpg Clinton-Massie defenders bring down a Fenwick ball carrier. Tate Olberding (11), Brock Spears (45) and Braxton Green (9) in on the stop. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_FB3_cmdefense_ec.jpg Clinton-Massie defenders bring down a Fenwick ball carrier. Tate Olberding (11), Brock Spears (45) and Braxton Green (9) in on the stop. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Olberding knocks down Fenwick Hail Mary to preserve win

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

UP NEXT Sept 20, 2019 Vs Blanchester @Frank Irelan Field 7 p.m. kickoff

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.