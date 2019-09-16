Taylor topples Blanchester girls 10-0

BLANCHESTER – Scoring five goals in the first 20 minutes of the match, Taylor defeated Blanchester 10-0 Saturday in a non-league girls soccer match at Barbour Memorial Field.

“Taylor plays in one of the top leagues in Cincinnati, so we knew they would be a handful and it would take a mistake free game to come away with a result,” BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said. “In the end we made too many mistakes, but we had many girls who stepped up in difficult circumstances, and that’s the effort we need as we move forward.”

Ballinger said Lacie Tedrick made her 2019 debut in goal and “responded in incredible fashion, making many top-notch saves” to close out the first half.

Tedrick finished with 11 saves and Alyssa Griffith had five saves.

Emma Winemiller played solid defense and Lana Roy “was an engine in the midfield,” Ballinger added.