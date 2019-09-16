WC women keep Bethany winless 3-0

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scored three goals in the second half to defeat Bethany College (W.Va.) 3-0 Saturday.

The victory improves the Fightin’ Quakers’ record to 2-2-0 while the Bison are now 0-4-0.

Despite not scoring in the first half, the Quakers were putting the pressure on. In the 31st minute Taylor Huffman beat the Bison goalkeeper but a good recovery from a defender blocked the shot preventing a goal. Another good opportunity came in the 36th minute when Maddie Scott made it past the Bison defense but her shot was just wide right.

The second half was much better for the Quakers scoring efforts with Scott scoring off of a breakaway assisted by Tiffany Hayes in the 50th minute. Scott then scored again in the 60th minute, making her way through the Bethany defense unassisted. The last goal for the Quakers came in the 90th minute when Scott sent a cross inside the penalty area to meet Huffman unguarded.

Wilmington led the way in shots 26-4 and corner kicks 8-1. Lauren Galloway was credited with the win, making two saves.

Up next, the Quakers will host Earlham College Wednesday for the annual Quaker Bowl Rivalry game kicking off at 7 p.m.

