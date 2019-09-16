Heidelberg pulls away from Wilmington for 35-10 win

TIFFIN – Safety Tre’Quez Parks intercepted a pass that led to a touchdown to open the second half, but Heidelberg University answered with a 73-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing possession and added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat the Wilmington College football team 35-10 on Saturday.

The Fightin’ Quakers outgained the Student Princes in the first half of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) opener for both teams, but two interceptions and a missed field goal had the Quakers in a 14-0 halftime hole. The interception that led to a score put Wilmington within 14-7, but the long touchdown strike stretched the game back to a two-score margin. On the following drive, the Quakers drove deep into ‘Berg territory, but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal.

That field goal, with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter, would be the visitors’ last points of the game as Heidelberg scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the victory.

Wilmington finished with 412 yards of offense including 333 through the air compared to 471 yards for Heidelberg. Both teams converted a high percentage (42 percent for the Quakers and 65 percent for the Student Princes) on third down.

Quarterback Kyle Barrett finished 30-of-52 for Wilmington including one touchdown and three interceptions. A dozen of those completions and nearly half of those yards went to Itika Wynn, Jr. while Ace Taylor, who had the touchdown receptions, grabbed eight passes for 45 yards. Luke Richardson also was heavily involved, hauling in four passes for 79 yards.

Branden Short led the ‘Berg’s offensive effort with 187 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns. Jimmy Gephart completed just 13-of-26 passing for 175 yards, but also rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Ameer Jackson led Wilmington with 15 tackles while Parks had 14. Tavion Bryant added eight tackles including two for loss as well as forcing a fumble.

Wilmington (0-2, 0-1 OAC) hosts Ohio Northern University as part of homecoming weekend Saturday.