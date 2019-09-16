Muterspaw top runner for CM at Friendship Invitational

CEDARVILLE – Emma Muterspaw was the top Clinton-Massie runner Saturday in the Friendship Invitational at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course.

Muterspaw clocked a season’s best time of 22:34 and finished 47th out of 264 runners.

Lilly Lentine was 110th in 24:24.

On the boys side, Bryce Hensley ran 20:00 and finished 159th out 393 runners. Luke Lentine was 244th in a season’s best of 21:18. Seth Goodall was 256th in 21:33, also a season’s best time. Travis Smith ran 25:53.

In the middle school boys race, Gatlin Newkirk was 68th with a personal best time of 13:06. There were 350 runners.

Liam Short was 179th in 14:35 and Carson McDowell ran 15:56 and placed 262nd.

Dakota Cartner was the only CM girls to compete, placing 179th out of 252 in 17:27.