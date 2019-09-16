BHS, EC cross country: Henson in winner’s circle

BETHEL – East Clinton’s Aidan Henson recorded another win Saturday at the Bethel-Tate Invitational at the Bick Primary Elementary School.

Blanchester also competed in the meet.

Nick Musselman was 23rd for Blanchester, with a season’s best time of 20:10. Brett Bandow was 26th in 20:29, also a season best while Joey Haines was 72nd in 22:54.

Out of 122 runners in the varsity race, Henson topped the field in 17:30.56.

Also for East Clinton, Justin Arnold was 22nd in 20:00.7, Zach Vest was 30th in 20:41.58, Richard Wood 46th in 21:21.64, Michael Horn 50th in 21:34.59, Van Frye 64th in 22:09.63, Josh Cline 76h in 23:03.73, Jacob Howard 93rd in 24:22.79.

In the middle school race, Dylan Arnold was 13th for East Clinton in 13:26.29. Hayden Beiting followed in 14:43.33, good enough for 36th place.

Skylar Sage ran 16:02.05 and was 56th. Nikolas Gates ran 16;37.44 and Aiden Walker hit the line in 17:30.34. Jacob George ran 18:00.57.

Drew Wyss was 15th in 13:30 for Blanchester.