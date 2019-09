BETHEL – East Clinton and Blanchester competed in the Bethel-Tate Invitational Saturday at the Bick Primary Elementary School.

For Blanchester, out of 67 girls, Kenzie Kratzer ran 33:09, a season’s best time.

Carah Antek of East Clinton was 21st overall with a time of 25:23.36.

In the middle school girls race, Alayna Davenport of Blanchester was 59th in 17:48 and Carolyn Kock was 96th in 21:55.

For East Clinton, Molly Seabaugh was 11th in 14:27.88 and Kaylyn Deaton was 33rd in 15:59.09.