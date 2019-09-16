Woods, Massie closes regular season with wins over WHS, LHS

WILMINGTON – Clinton-Massie closed out its regular season Monday with wins over Wilmington and Lebanon in girls golf action at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

It was Senior Night for the teams involved.

Gabby Woods had a 4-under par 31 to serve as match medalist.

“Gabby has had a phenomenal year and career,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

Massie had 171 while WHS shot 196 and Lebanon carded a team score of 209.

“We are playing pretty well right now and hopefully we can put together four scores next week at sectionals to get one of those four sports to advance to districts,” McGraw said.

For Clinton-Massie, aside from Woods, Abby Schneider had 46 while Taylor Anderson and Pearl Spurlock shot 47s. Luci Payne had a 52 and Mackynzi Vonderhaar came in with a 59.

For Wilmington, Lilly Middleton was third overall with a 43.

Maddie Steinmetz had a 50 and Carsyn Custis shot 51. Madison Gilbert had 52 and BrooklynTaylor had a 54. Riley Flint shot 61 and Lexi Evans posted a 62.