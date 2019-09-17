BHS JV volleyball takes 2 from HB, EB

The Blanchester junior varsity volleyball team defeated Hillsboro and Eastern Brown Saturday in a tri-match.

Blanchester topped Hillsboro 19-25, 25-13, 25-18 then knocked off Eastern Brown 17-25, 25-20,25-20.

Stats for Hillsboro match were Makayla Lanham led the team with 14 service points, three aces and three kills. Taylor Combs had six service points, three assists and two kills. Rianna Mueller had four service points, threeaces and a kill.

Sarah Pell had six points, two aces and a kill. Makenna Maddix contributed two points, three assists and two kills. Taylynn Barr chipped in with three points, an ace, four assists and a kill. Maddie Wells had eight points, with five aces and three kills.

Against Eastern Brown, stats were, Combs with nine points, six aces, two assists and three kills. Mueller finished with five points, three aces and two kills. Maddix had two assists and a kill. Pell contributed nine points, two aces and four kills. Lanham had four points and six kills. Barr totaled five assists and Wells chipped in with four points, an ace and four kills.