EC golf edges Ripley by 6 shots

GREEN TOWNSHIP – East Clinton edged Ripley by six shots Monday in a non-league match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Led by Gage McConahay, the Astros had a 192 while the Blue Jays shot a 198.

McConahay had a 3-over par 38 and was match medalist.

Lane Baker and Nathan Ellis had 49s for East Clinton while Cooper Rack and Quinton Tolle had 56s. Dakota Collum shot a 62.

For Ripley, Payton Fyffe had a 41 and Brayden Hanson shot a 49. Gabe Fyffe carded a 50. Other scores Landon Jodrey 58, Jacob Castle 58, Joseph Castle 68.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-18.jpg