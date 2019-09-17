7-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dave Miller, Don Sicurella, Jim Luck and Pete Fentress had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross

• 30: John Faul, Denny Kruszka, Doggie Anderson, Jim Doak

• 32: Ed Farley, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick

• 33: Gary Newbry, Bob Storer, Rocky Long, Fred Stern

• 33: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill