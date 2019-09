OWENSVILLE – The East Clinton tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision Tuesday to league leader Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division play on the CNE courts.

East Clinton falls to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.

Clermont Northeastern, a half game ahead of Blanchester in the SBAACN standings, is 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the National.

Melina Noble and Alexia Garen posted a tiebreaker win in their doubles match for the lone EC victory. Noble and Garen have won three consecutive matches.