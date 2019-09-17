Ladycats win a wild one over G-Men

BLANCHESTER —In a wild SBAAC National Division match, Blanchester outlasted Georgetown 30-28, 31-29, 25-14 Tuesday at the BHS gym.

“Every single girl on the team helped contribute to the win,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “The girls came off the bench and stepped up to help score key points of the game.”

Makayla Lanham had six perfect passes and Taylor Combs chipped in with one perfect pass. Summer Schutte finished with a perfect pass, eight assists, a kill and eight points. Hailey Mulvihill had a perfect pass, six kills, five blocks and 11 points.

Ainsley Whitaker had a perfect pass, a kill and a block. Emma Falgner contributed a dig and six perfect passes. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had two perfect passes and a point. Madison Creager totaled nine perfect passes, a kill and 14 points.

Madison Wells had a point and Caili Baumann had five perfect passes, five kills, three blocks and 21 points. Ally Davis came in with 12 perfect passes and 10 service points. Holly Scott was credited with two perfect passes, five assists and 11 points.