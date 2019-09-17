BHS tennis tops Felicity 3-2

FELICITY — With Kayla Allen back at the top of the lineup, Blanchester defeated Felicity 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis action.

“It was great to have Kayla back,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a tough day for a lot of these kids for reasons that had nothing to do with tennis. Hopefully this was a chance to take their minds off things for a couple hours.”

Blanchester goes to 8-6 overall and 5-1 in the National, a half-game behind leader Clermont Northeastern. Felicity is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the division.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

@Felicity High School

Blanchester 3, Felicity 2

Singles

1: Madison Baird (F) d. Kayla Allen 6-1, 6-0

2: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Piper Blake 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Carly McClure 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1: Emily Hardewig, Tessa Ackerman (F) d. Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin (B) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(1)

2: Saliya Geary, Ashleigh Osborn (B) d. Ally Perry and Kyra Davidson 6-0, 6-1