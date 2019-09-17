GOSHEN — In a back and forth match, Wilmington tied Goshen 2-2 in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action at Jim Brown Stadium.
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead but Jacob Romer scored in the 31st minute, Josh Vaughan assisting, to tie the match at 1-1.
Goshen came right back to go in front 2-1 but Brady Vilvens found the back of the net in the 59th minute to again put the teams on even terms, 2-2. Vaughan also assisted on Vilvens goal.
From there, the teams played scoreless soccer with WHS goalkeeper Collin Webber coming up with 12 saves to help the Hurricane earn the tie.