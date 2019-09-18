WC men’s soccer off to best start since 2001

SPRINGFIELD — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored two goals late in the first half to defeat Wittenberg University 2-1 Tuesday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers improve to 6-1-0 while the Tigers fall to 2-5-0. The start is the best for Wilmington since the 2001 team began the year 11-0-2.

The Quakers took five shots before exploding in the 43rd minute for two goals. The first of which was scored by Elorm Dogbey who continued his four-game scoring streak with an assist from Nati Wallis. The second goal came just 46 seconds later from Kevin Kamara unassisted.

The Tigers attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, scoring in the 72nd minute, Sean Williams assisted by Alex Zysik, but the Quaker defense held strong.

Wilmington took a narrow edge in shots 15-14 but corner kicks favored the Quakers at 7-1.

Felix Maurer player in goal for Wilmington and recorded four saves in the victory. Wittenberg goalkeeper Cooper Robertson also had four saves in his first loss of the season.

The Quakers will play again on Friday at Franklin College at 7:30 p.m.

