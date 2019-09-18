A look at the SBAAC in Week 4

WEEK 3 RECAP:

• Ross 34 Western Brown 7: Without attempting a pass, the Rams ran roughshod over the Broncos with Jackson Gifford leading the way with 143 yards and 2 TDs. Ross had 412 yards on 68 rushes. Western Broncos defense did force three fumbles by the Rams.

• Williamsburg 43 Riverview East 6: Seven players scored touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled to an easy victory. According to statistics posted to the SBAAC website, Williamsburg had just 244 yards total offense and no ball carrier had more than four attempts. Dakota Roberts had a sack and fumble recovery for the defense.

• New Miami 39 Fayetteville Perry 0: The Rockets were cruising along nicely at 2-0 before New Miami plundered them with nearly 500 yards of offense.

• Clermont Northeastern 63 Batavia 14: In a cross divisional rivalry, the Rockets launched the Bulldogs in to orbit. Cole Joslin had 256 yards rushing and 6 TDs. It was a relatively close game at the half, CNE up 20-14, but the Rockets put 28 on the board in the third.

• New Richmond 28 Monroe 21: The Lions notched their first win as Luke Lytle passed for 148 yards and a score while also running for 142 yards and 3 TDs.

• Little Miami 33 Goshen 24: Goshen dropped a shootout with Little Miami, a battle of former Fort Ancient Valley Conference rivals. Jack Webster ran for 91 yards and passed for 56. Hunter Slusher forced a fumble, had an interception and ran for 56 yards and a touchdown.

• Bethel-Tate 38 Scott 33: Alex Manz continues to put on an offensive show for the Tigers. He passed for 424 yards and 5 touchdowns. Gauge Dunn had 11 catches for 240 yards and 3 scores.

WEEK 4 LOOK-AHEAD:

• Bethel-Tate at Batavia

• East Clinton at McClain

• Clermont Northeastern at Summit Country Day

• Norwood at Goshen

• New Richmond at Talawanda

• Blanchester at Clinton Massie

• Jackson at Western Brown

• Wilmington at Minford

• Fayetteville Perry at Portsmouth Notre Dame

• Hillsboro at Williamsburg

SEASON LEADERS:

• Passing: Alex Manz (BT) 52-96 for 699 yards and 7 TD. Luke Lytle (NR) 41-67, 357 yards and 4 TD

• Rushing: Cole Joslin (CNE) 62-499, 10 TD. Brendan Lamb (CM) 62-450, 12 TD

• Receiving: Gauge Dunn (BT) 23-363, 4 TD. Dylan Poff (BT) 11-167, 1 TD

• Sacks: Dylan Poff (BT) 3.5. Chris Custis (WIL) 3. Brady Phillips (BL) 3

• Kicking: Trevor McGuinness (CM) 15 PAT, 2 FG, 21 PTs

